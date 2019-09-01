Breaking News Emails
By Associated Press
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis says he was stuck for 25 minutes in a Vatican elevator and had to be rescued by firefighters.
Francis apologized to the faithful in St. Peter's Square Sunday for showing up late for his traditional weekly address.
"I have to beg your pardon," the smiling pontiff said.
Apparently referring to electric power, Francis said a "drop in tension" caused the elevator to block.
He said that Holy See firefighters rescued him and asked the people in the square to applaud them.
"A round of applause for the fire brigade," he told the crowd.