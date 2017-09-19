Powerful Earthquake Shakes Mexico City

A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico, less than two weeks after an 8.1-magnitude quake killed nearly 100 people across the county.

Tuesday's earthquake struck central Mexico and had a magnitude of 7.1, the United States Geological Survey said. Its epicenter was in the state of Puebla, about 80 miles southeast of the capital, Mexico City.

People remove debris of a damaged building after a real quake rattled Mexico City on Sept. 19, 2017 while an earthquake drill was being held in the capital. Alfredo Estrella / AFP - Getty Images

Tony Gali, governor of Puebla, said on Twitter that there was damage to buildings, but the extent was not immediately clear. There were no initial reports of injuries in the region, according to Puebla's Civil Protection Agency.

The jolt was felt far. Along Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, people fled office buildings as they swayed, the Associated Press reported.

People react as a real quake rattles Mexico City on Sept. 19, 2017 as an earthquake drill was being held in the capital. Alfredo Estrella / AFP - Getty Images

Videos on social media showed tables and light fixtures shaking in a restaurant in Mexico City.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was on a flight to Oaxaca when the quake struck and said in a tweet that he was immediately returning to Mexico City to assess the situation.

Earlier Tuesday, buildings across Mexico City held earthquake drills to mark the anniversary of a massive 1985 earthquake that killed at least 9,500, the AP said.

