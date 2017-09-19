Deadly Earthquake Shakes Mexico City, Collapses Buildings

A deadly earthquake shook Mexico on Tuesday, toppling buildings and unnerving residents less than two weeks after an 8.1-magnitude quake killed nearly 100 people across the country.

The quake struck central Mexico at about 2:15 p.m. ET and had a magnitude of 7.1, the United States Geological Survey said. Its epicenter was in the state of Puebla, about 80 miles southeast of the capital, Mexico City.

At least three people died in the quake, including a mother and daughter, according to the municipal president of the city of Puebla, Luis Banck Serrato.

People remove debris of a damaged building after a real quake rattled Mexico City on Sept. 19, 2017 while an earthquake drill was being held in the capital. Alfredo Estrella / AFP - Getty Images

The jolt was felt far and wide. In Mexico City, there were power outages and collapsed buildings, Telemundo reported. Along Reforma Avenue in the capital, thousands fled office buildings as they swayed, The Associated Press said.

Videos on social media showed tables and light fixtures shaking in restaurants and street signs and traffic lights quivering outside.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was on a flight to Oaxaca when the quake struck and said in a tweet that he was immediately returning to Mexico City to assess the situation.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has clashed with Nieto over his repeated calls for a border wall between their countries, sent his support in a tweet.

"God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you," he wrote.

In Puebla, Gov. Tony Gali said on Twitter that the extent of the damage was not immediately clear. There were no initial reports of injuries in the region, according to Puebla's Civil Protection Agency.

A man is assisted in Mexico City after a real quake rattled the country on Sept. 19, 2017 as an earthquake drill was being held in the capital. Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP - Getty Images

Coincidentally, earlier on Tuesday. buildings across Mexico City held earthquake drills to mark the anniversary of a massive Sept 19, 1985, earthquake that killed at least 9,500, the AP said.

