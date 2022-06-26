Press freedom chilled in Kashmir as reporting is ‘criminalized’

SRINAGAR, India — Working as a journalist in Kashmir, a disputed mountainous region split mainly between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, has never been easy.

As a photojournalist, Muneeb-ul-Islam says, he has been beaten by demonstrators and security forces alike while covering protests in Indian-administered Kashmir, the site of a decadeslong insurgency against New Delhi’s rule. But he was not deterred from the work that he considered his calling.

That changed in 2019, when India’s Hindu nationalist government revoked the limited autonomy that Kashmir had enjoyed for 70 years and began a harsh crackdown. Since then, Islam and others say, journalists in Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority region, have faced an atmosphere of intimidation that is driving many of them out of the profession and keeping others from freely reporting what’s happening there to the world.

“You cannot think of doing journalism here, it appears all criminalized now,” said Islam, 31, who now runs a tailor shop in a village about 40 miles south of Kashmir’s capital, Srinagar.

Muneeb-ul-Islam stands in the doorway of the tailor shop he opened last year. Jennifer Jett/NBC News

When they changed Kashmir’s status, Indian officials argued it could bring an end to the insurgency. But the highly militarized region of 12.5 million people has continued to experience waves of violence, with hundreds of suspected militants, Indian security forces and civilians killed in recent years.

The government’s move in August 2019 was followed by more than six months of a communications blackout during which Kashmir had no internet access, hampering journalistic work as well as education and businesses.

“It was very hard during that time period to pursue a story and submit it because you didn’t have any lines of communication or internet — it was really hard to pursue any other job as well,” Islam said.

In the meantime, he found work at a construction site in his hometown, hoping to go back to his former job once the situation improved. But instead it has only worsened, he said, leading him to conclude he can no longer work as a journalist at all.

“I cannot think of getting arrested or summoned to the police station by way of my reporting now, as I have a family responsibility to shoulder including a young child,” Islam said.