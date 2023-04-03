Russian forces say they now effectively control Bakhmut, a claim that would represent a significant advance but was rejected by Kyiv, which said fierce fighting was ongoing Monday in the heart of the eastern city that has become the focal point of the war.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group that has led much of Moscow's assault on the battered symbol of Ukrainian resistance, said his forces had "legally" captured the city after raising a flag above its administration building.

“Legally, Bakhmut is taken,” Prigozhin said in a video posted to Telegram Sunday night, though he conceded that Ukrainian soldiers remained in the western part of the city.

“We hoisted the Russian flag with the inscription “In good memory of Vladlen Tatarsky” and the flag of the PMC Wagner on the Bakhmut city administration building,” he said, referring to the pro-war blogger killed in a bombing attack.

But Ukrainian officials swiftly rejected the claims.

"Bakhmut is Ukrainian," said the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak. "Don’t pay attention on “victory” fake inventors. Not even close to the reality."

Local commanders were similarly dismissive, saying that clashes were still taking place around the city council building and elsewhere.

“They raised the flag over some kind of toilet. They attached it to the side of who knows what, hung their rag and said they had captured the city. Well good, let them think they’ve taken it,” Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesperson for the eastern military command, told Reuters.