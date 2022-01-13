Prince Andrew stripped of military affiliations by Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Prince Andrew has returned his military affiliations and royal patronages to Queen Elizabeth, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.

It comes a day after the royal's lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit which accuses him of sexual abuse.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the statement said.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

