Prince Andrew must 'call the FBI' about Jeffrey Epstein, London bus sign says

LONDON — A school bus has been spotted driving around London with two large pictures of Britain’s Prince Andrew on the side and a message telling people who see him to “ask him to call the FBI.”
The bus was driven past Buckingham Palace and through the upmarket Mayfair neighborhood in the center of the United Kingdom’s capital.
The sign said: “If you see this man please ask him to call the FBI to answer their questions."
It also featured the website address for the high-profile U.S. attorney Gloria Allred, who represents a number of victims of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
In an email to NBC News, Allred confirmed she was behind the sign.
She said she represented five of Epstein's victims, adding that Andrew had not responded to a letter she sent him about the case.
"As far as I know, he did not respond to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York who held a press conference recently and also urged Prince Andrew to speak with the FBI," she said.
She added: "I believe that victims have been denied justice in the case of Jeffrey Epstein. At the very least, they deserve the truth. Prince Andrew could and should provide what he knows to the FBI."
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the bus advertisement or whether Andrew had spoken to the FBI.
Epstein died by suicide in a New York City jail cell in August. He was 66 and had been arrested a month earlier and charged with sex trafficking for allegedly abusing dozens of underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.
Andrew stepped back from royal duties after he was widely criticized for a BBC interview about his relationship with Epstein in November.
He denied allegations that he had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was 17 when she was trafficked by Epstein. She has alleged that she met with Andrew on three separate occasions. The legal age of consent in the United Kingdom is 16.
Allred has previously called on the Duke of York to come forward and make a statement about the allegations, as has U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who is leading the Epstein sex trafficking inquiry.
Berman told a news conference in January that Andrew’s lawyers had been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI but the duke had “provided zero cooperation.”