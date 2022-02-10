Prince Charles tests positive for Covid a second time

LONDON — Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, his office said on Thursday.

The announcement came just a day after the Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the British throne, and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, attended an event alongside a number of top government officials.

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," Clarence House announced in a tweet.

"HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible," it said.

Charles, 73, previously tested positive for Covid-19 in March 2020. Later on, he said he had only suffered mild symptoms, spending seven days in self-isolation at his Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

He and Camila attended a reception for the British Asian Trust on Wednesday, according to previous tweets from Clarence House.

Among the guests in attendance were British Home Secretary Priti Patel and finance minister Rishi Sunak.

In photos posted to social media, Charles could be seen posing with Patel and Sunak.

Charles is not the only royal to have contracted Covid during the pandemic.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the British throne, tested positive for Covid in April 2020, British media reported.

At the time, Kensington Palace did not confirm or deny the reports when reached by NBC News.

The Duchess of Cambridge was also forced to isolate at home in July after coming in contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.