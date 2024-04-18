LONDON — Prince Harry now officially considers himself a resident of the United States, according to a new U.K. regulatory filing.

The Duke of Sussex moved to California in 2020 with his American wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after the couple stepped back from royal duties.

The prince had suggested that this may have been a temporary move.

"The U.K. is my home and a place that I love, that will never change," he said in a speech soon after the announcement. "We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride," he said.

But a filing on Wednesday from Travalyst Ltd, which was founded by the prince, showed that America is now his primary residence — at least for business purposes.

The listing was added to Companies House, a government agency that lists public documents for privately-owned businesses in the Britain.

Using his full name Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke Of Sussex, it said: "New country/State Usually Resident: United States."

The London-based company, set up in April 2020, is 75% owned by the prince and describes itself as an advisor to "The world's leading travel brands" on sustainable tourism.

Its most recent set of accounts, covering the year to 30 June 2023, show the company made a profit of £56,620 ($70,600).

The change was filed this week but was made on June 29 last year, the same day it was reported that Harry and Meghan had officially left Frogmore Cottage, a royal property near to Windsor Castle west of London.

Harry told a reporter in February that he had considered applying to become an American citizen.

Harry and Meghan have made headlines in recent years more for their media careers.

His memoir, "Spare," shot to the top of bestseller charts in the U.K. with its frank and detailed account of his early life, including losing his virginity in a field outside a country pub.

The couple last week announced the latest productions as part of their multi-year contract with Netflix, a documentary series about polo and a lifestyle show focused on friendship and food.

This week Meghan launched her own lifestyle brand by sending strawberry jam, or jelly, to influencers across the U.S. The jars were labelled "American Riviera Orchard — Montecito," referring to to the upmarket neighborhood of Santa Barbara where the couple now live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Thursday also marks the first official royal engagement for Prince William, the heir to the throne, since his wife Princess Kate announced she was receiving treatment for cancer.

The prince was due to visit community groups in west London and the neighboring area of Surrey to highlight efforts to reduce food waste as a way to feed people in need and reduce emissions that are harmful to the environment.