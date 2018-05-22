Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Charles' garden party in first official event as couple

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle — now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — appeared at their first official engagement since marrying last weekend when they attended an event in the gardens of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The couple, whose wedding in Windsor on Saturday was watched by millions of TV viewers worldwide, were at a party to celebrate Harry's father Prince Charles' charity patronages and military affiliations ahead of his 70th birthday this year.