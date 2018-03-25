Breaking News Emails
LONDON — Check your mailbox! Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been sent.
You’ll know you’ve received something special if you see a glimmer of gold trim on the edge of the square invitation and a “Three Feather Badge of the Prince of Wales” on top.
Around 600 people have been invited to the service at St. George’s Chapel, a 15th-century church on the grounds of Windsor Castle, on Saturday, May 19.
Kensington Palace said the ceremony would be followed by a lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.
An even more exclusive reception will be held that evening at Frogmore House hosted by the groom’s father, Prince Charles: Only 200 guests have been invited to that event.
And of course, the actual invitation is no Paperless Post. It is “die-stamped in gold and then burnished” and the edges are “beveled then gilded,” according to a press release from Kensington Palace.
The palace did not say who had been invited.
Around 1,200 members of the general public have been asked to the grounds of Windsor Castle to celebrate the royal wedding, which will feature a carriage ride around the town of Windsor so the couple can greet the public. The guests, who will come from all corners of the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the arrival of the bride and groom.
Since her engagement to Prince Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, Markle has been embraced by the British public. With a more casual manner than many royals before her, she eagerly meets and hugs people during engagements, an unusual gesture for royals in public.