LONDON — Check your mailbox! Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been sent.

You’ll know you’ve received something special if you see a glimmer of gold trim on the edge of the square invitation and a “Three Feather Badge of the Prince of Wales” on top.

Invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May. Victoria Jones / PA Wire via AP

Around 600 people have been invited to the service at St. George’s Chapel, a 15th-century church on the grounds of Windsor Castle, on Saturday, May 19.

Kensington Palace said the ceremony would be followed by a lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

An even more exclusive reception will be held that evening at Frogmore House hosted by the groom’s father, Prince Charles: Only 200 guests have been invited to that event.

And of course, the actual invitation is no Paperless Post. It is “die-stamped in gold and then burnished” and the edges are “beveled then gilded,” according to a press release from Kensington Palace.