Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
World
News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were sent suspicious package with racist message

by Associated Press

LONDON — Police are investigating a suspicious package that was sent to Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle as a racist hate crime, Scotland Yard said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police force said "a package containing a substance" was delivered to St. James's Palace, where Harry has his office, on Feb. 12.

Image: Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry, meet members of the public during a walkabout on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet members of the public during a walkabout on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, Britain, on Feb. 13, 2018. Andrew Milligan / Pool via Reuters file

The force said the substance "was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious."

Related: Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry exposes 'quiet' racism

advertisement

The force said counterterrorism detectives are investigating the incident as an alleged malicious communication offense, "and it is being treated as a racist hate crime."

The Evening Standard newspaper reported that the package was a letter containing white powder and a racist message.

The prince and Markle are due to marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Earlier this month, a letter containing white powder was sent to an office at Parliament, leading to a partial evacuation of the building. It also was found to be non-toxic.

Associated Press
Topics News, World
First Published
Next Story Russia timeline: Key players, meetings and investigation details
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement