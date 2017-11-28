LONDON — Prince Harry will marry American actress Meghan Markle in May on the grounds of one of his grandmother's castles, royal officials announced Tuesday.

St. George's Chapel dates to the 15th century and is located at Windsor Castle, where Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lives for part of the year.

St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Jeff Overs / BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty file

Harry’s great-grandparents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, are buried at the chapel.

However, no exact date for the wedding was revealed Tuesday.

Royal officials confirmed that Markle will be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England at some point beforehand. They added that she intends to become a British citizen.

"Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there over the last year and a half," Kensington Palace said in a statement released Tuesday.

Harry is far from the first royal to tie the knot at St. George's Chapel.

His uncle, Prince Edward, married Sophie Rhys-Jones at the chapel in 1999, while his first cousin, Peter Phillips wed his wife Autumn Kelly there in 2008.

The chapel is home to the queen’s most prestigious order of chivalry, the royal Order of the Garter.

The wedding will take place just weeks after Harry’s sister in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to her third child in April.

Harry is fifth-in-line to the the U.K. throne.

His royal relatives have reacted with excitement to news of the royal engagement.

“William and I are absolutely thrilled,” the Duchess of Cambridge said on Tuesday. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

The couple will make their first official engagement together on Friday, visiting an AIDS charity in Nottingham.

Markle is not the typical royal bride. The bi-racial actress was previously married, and starred in the hit show "Suits," which is currently in its seventh season. Before turning to acting, she studied theater relations at Northwestern University in Illinois.

After dating for a year and a half, the couple announced their engagement on Monday. Prince Harry proposed to the actress earlier in the month during a cozy night in at his cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London.

They were roasting a chicken when the prince got on one knee.

“She didn't even let me finish, she said, 'can I say, 'yes,' can I say, 'yes'?' and then were was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, 'can I, can I give you the ring?' She goes, 'oh yes, the ring,'” said Harry in a joint interview which aired Monday night.

They appeared at ease with each other, often joking around, while holding hands throughout the interview.

At 36, Markle is three years older than Harry. The two were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in July 2016. The prince had never heard of the actress, who said she knew very little about the royal.

After their first two dates, they met up in Botswana, camping together for five days under the stars. Over the course of their courtship, the pair never went more than two weeks without seeing each other.

Both Harry and Markle share a passion for charitable work, with Markle serving as an advocate for UN Women, the United Nations office for gender equality and the empowerment of women, as well as a global ambassador for World Vision.

In 2006, Harry co-founded Sentable, a charity which helps vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana. More recently, he’s been involved in the Heads Together campaign with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate, which champions mental health.