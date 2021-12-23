Prince Harry and Meghan offer first photo of their daughter in holiday card

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared their first photo of their infant daughter Thursday in their 2021 family holiday card.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana, in June.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the card, which shows the family at their Montecito, Calif., home, reads. "Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family."

Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas card shows their daughter Lilibet for the first time. Alexi Lubomirski / via the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

In addition to the personal note, Harry and Meghan used the platform to name charities that "honor and protect families" around the world.

They chose to highlight some that assist with refugee relocation, such as Afghans displaced by the Taliban take over this year, and organizations that advocate for paid parental leave.

Meghan has been a vocal advocate for paid parental leave, and in October wrote a letter addressed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stressing the importance of guaranteed and paid time off for parents.

Harry and Meghan founded their own non-profit organization, the Archewell Foundation, following their decision to formally stepped away from their royal duties.