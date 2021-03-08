LONDON — Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan revealed a raft of allegations and details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives before and after their split with the royal family.

Here are the main takeaways from the interview, which Buckingham Police has yet to respond to:

Suicidal thoughts

An emotional Duchess of Sussex said she had suicidal thoughts during her time with the royal family.

“I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially...but I knew that if I didn't say that, then I would do it," Meghan, 39, said in the exclusive interview. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

She described her thoughts about suicide as "methodical" after pleading for help but getting none.

Archie’s skin color

Meghan, who is biracial, said Prince Harry had conversations with his family about how dark the skin of their son Archie might be when he was born.

She declined to reveal the person or people who made the remarks, because it would be "very damaging" to them.

Later in the interview, Harry, 36, said he was "never going to share" that conversation, adding that it had left him "a bit shocked."

A private wedding

Harry and Meghan’s fairytale wedding in May 2018 drew international attention, but the couple revealed that a more intimate ceremony took place just three days before the public event.

The couple said they felt the official wedding was a "spectacle for the world," and they wanted their own vows. So the ceremony presided by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was "just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop," Meghan added.

Prince Charles

Harry said he had felt “really let down” by his father and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, as the couple dialed back their royal duties last year. He said Charles had stopped taking his calls at one point during extended talks about their exit.

The prince added that their decision to step back as senior royals did not blindside the queen, his grandmother. Both spoke warmly about the queen throughout the interview, with Meghan saying she has "always been wonderful to me."

Harry said his relationship with brother William is about giving “space" at the moment amid speculation about a growing rift between the two princes.

Brought to tears

Meghan said that she was brought to tears before her wedding after a disagreement with her sister-in-law Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

This account contradicted British tabloid reports that Meghan had brought Kate to tears. Meghan said she was the one left with hurt feelings after the encounter, which came at a time when she had to deal with the controversy over whether her father, Thomas Markle, would attend the wedding. (He did not attend.)

Meghan said that Kate had apologized and even sent flowers to make amends.

Baby girl on the way

Harry and Meghan announced on Valentine's Day that they were expecting their second child. They have revealed Sunday it’s going to be a girl.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.