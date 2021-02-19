Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be returning as working members of the the royal family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Friday.

Following a conversation with Harry, Queen Elizabeth II "has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement said.

The news comes just over a year after the couple first announced they would "step back" from their roles.

"The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty," it added. These will then be redistributed among working members of the royal family.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," it said.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said they remined "committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.