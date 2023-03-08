Prince Harry and Meghan's children will use royal titles following Lilibet's christening

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, referred to their daughter as "Princess Lilibet" during her christening last week, indicating for the first time that their two children will be publicly known by their royal titles.

Princess Lilibet Diana was christened Friday by Rev. John Taylor, Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed Wednesday. Her title, along with older brother Prince Archie's, are expected to be updated on the royal family's website.

The young princess will turn 2 in June, and Archie with be 4 this spring.

There was some speculation as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan would use royal titles for their children after stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The decision meant they would no longer use the "royal highness" titles and stop receiving public funds.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, a year after leaving their public roles, Meghan said there was some debate in the family as to whether their son Archie would be called prince. She indicated that the decision was made by the royal institution, not her or her husband.

"They didn't want him to be a prince or princess ... which would be different from protocol and that he wasn't going to receive security," Meghan said. "It was really hard. ... This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy. ... I was very scared of having to offer up our baby, knowing that they weren't going to be kept safe."

She told Winfrey at the time that her only thought was that her son, whatever his title be, "needs to be safe."

The children's grandfather, King Charles, is to be officially coronated to the throne in May. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Diana are sixth and seventh in line to the throne.

An official title change will bring the family in line with the 1917 Letters of Patent, established by King George V. The decree states that any children born from the sons of the sovereign are to be referred to by prince and princess, according to Royal Central, an independent royal news website.