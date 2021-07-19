Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday.

The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Harry characterized the memoir as being written from the perspective of “the man I have become,” rather than the royal title he was born into.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Harry said.

The memoir comes amid a seemingly newfound openness by Harry to discuss his private life, offering a peek behind the scenes of a public figure.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family last year and have since been working on a series of projects.

Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they founded Archewell, a charitable foundation, reached a deal with Netflix and created an Apple TV+ series focusing on mental health with Oprah Winfrey. In the series, Harry divulged how his own emotional well-being was affected for years after the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

He told Winfrey that he turned to excessive alcohol and drugs to cope as an adult.

"I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," he said. "Not because I was enjoying it, but because I was trying to mask something."

He and his wife also spoke to Winfrey in a separate interview about their decision to step down from their royal duties amid intense media scrutiny that damaged their mental health. Meghan explained that the media attacks had resulted in suicidal ideation while she was pregnant with the couple's first child, Archie.

They both described feeling a lack of support from the other members of the royal family and ultimately making the choice to put their family's wellbeing first. Harry added that the experience helped him grasp a better understanding of the racist undertones of the attacks on his wife.

Harry explained in his statement on Monday that he’s been excited to share the things he’s learned over his life and promised his memoir to be a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said the publisher was "thrilled" to add Harry to its list of authors.

"Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness," Dohle added. "It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”