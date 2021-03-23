LONDON — Britain's self-exiled Prince Harry will join the American workforce taking up a new job at a Silicon Valley company.

Harry, 36, will become "Chief Impact Officer" at BetterUp Inc, a health tech company based in San Francisco and founded in 2013, which offers professional and mental health coaching, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday.

"I am really excited to be joining the BetterUp team and community! Thanks for having me," Harry wrote in a blog post for the company published on Tuesday. "I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us."

Adding that he had learned in his own life "the power of transforming pain into purpose," he urged others to "proactively take care of our minds."

Harry also said he had been working with a BetterUp coach himself, an experience he deemed "invaluable."

Alongside his American wife, Meghan, the couple confirmedlast month they would not be resuming their public duties as working royals in Britain, cementing their royal exit after stepping back last year — a move that stunned many.

The royal rift was exacerbated earlier this month after the pair gave a bombshell interview to media mogul, Oprah Winfrey speaking about mental health, race, security and finances.

The pressures of being under the public microscope drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide, she said. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore," she told Winfrey.

The wide-ranging interview was watched by millions on both sides of the Atlantic and has stirred up a media frenzy over what goes on behind palace walls.

BetterUp CEO and co-founder, Alexi Robichaux, co-wrote the blog with Harry and said the company welcomed the Duke of Sussex "with great pleasure and excitement."

"As a true citizen of the world, he has dedicated his life's work to bringing attention to the diverse needs of people everywhere and advocating for mental health initiatives," said Robichaux.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of Harry's new role.

Harry has often spoken publicly about mental health.

When he was a working royal, he joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in a charity called "Heads Together," a mental health initiative for young people in the U.K.

Last month, he told TV host James Corden that Britain's "toxic" media was "destroying my mental health" and in part fueled the couple's decision to leave for the United States.

News of Harry's job comes as Queen Elizabeth II's other grandson, Prince William, and his wife Kate, toured a coronavirus vaccination center in London on Tuesday, continuing public duties as the country marks the one year anniversary of its first national lockdown.

Following the Oprah interview, Buckingham Palace was quintessentially stoic, issuing a 61-word statement in response.

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," it said.

Despite attempts to dampen interest, the appetite of the press and the public in both the U.S. and U.K. for more on the family drama continues.

It is unclear whether Harry's new job will be full time or where it will be based. He and Meghan also run a charitable foundation and have signed multimillion-dollar deals with companies including Spotify and Netflix.

