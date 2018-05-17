Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Millions will be glued to their television screens, iPads, iPhones or streaming devices to watch Prince Harry marry American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday.

The wedding promises elaborate fanfare and is the culmination of immense planning efforts.

Here’s everything you need to know — and a few fun facts — about Saturday’s big event and the couple.

A wedding to remember