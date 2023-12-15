Prince Harry wins partial victory in newspaper phone hacking claim

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Prince Harry won a partial victory in his latest court case against British newspapers after a judge ruled Friday that there had been "extensive" phone hacking by the Mirror Group.

The High Court in London said that Harry's personal cellphone was probably hacked "to a modest extent," and the judge, Justice Timothy Fancourt, ruled that 15 out of the 33 news articles Harry submitted as part of the trial were the product of accessing his mobile voicemail.

The partial victory means the Duke of Sussex, who is no longer a working royal following his acrimonious move to California with his wife, Meghan, will be awarded 140,600 pounds ($180,000).

The case was brought jointly by four British celebrities who each claim they were the victim of phone hacking.

This is the first of several lawsuits Harry has brought against British tabloid newspapers.

Fancourt said that phone hacking was "widespread and habitual" over many years at the Mirror Group and that senior managers were aware of the practice and covered it up.

