By Alanna Satur, David K. Li and Minyvonne Burke

LONDON — Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and father and grandfather of two future kings, was involved in a car accident in England on Thursday, but was uninjured.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman confirmed that Phillip, 97, was driving at the time of the crash. The Norfolk Police said both drivers in the accident were given a breath test, which is standard procedure.

"It is force policy to breath test drivers involved in collisions. We can confirm both drivers were breath tested and provided negative readings," Norfolk police said.

The accident happened close to the Sandringham Estate, which is about 115 miles northeast of London, shortly after 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET).

Photos from the scene showed Phillip’s car turned overturned on the side of the road. A witness at the scene told the BBC that Phillip was reportedly pulling out of a driveway when the accident occurred.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon," a statement from the palace said. "The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene."

Norfolk Police said in a statement that a female driver of a Kia suffered cuts and a female passenger suffered an arm injury. They were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and have since been discharged, Norfolk police said.

Philip’s oldest son, Prince Charles, is next in line to the throne. His oldest grandson is Prince William, who is second in line.

Philip formally retired from public life in 2017, and Queen Elizabeth, 92, has also scaled back her workload in recent years. The two were married at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947.

Satur reported from London, while Li and Burke reported from New York.