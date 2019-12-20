Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, admitted to hospital

LONDON — Britain's Prince Philip was admitted to a London hospital Friday for "observation and treatment," Buckingham Palace has said in a statement.
The prince, who is Queen Elizabeth II's husband, was admitted as a precautionary measure in relation to a pre-existing condition on the advice of his doctor, the palace added.
It was a planned visit and the 98-year-old walked in for treatment, a spokesperson for the palace told NBC News, adding the queen remains at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England.
The prince, who is is the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, is expected to remain in hospital for a few days, the spokesperson added.
He retired from public life in 2017, after spending decades supporting the Queen and events for his own charities and organisations.
Philip had a rocky start to the year when he was involved in a collision in a rural area of eastern England in January. The following month, Buckingham Palace announced that he had voluntarily surrendered his driver's licence.
The prince's last public appearance was in May when he attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside the queen.