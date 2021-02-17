IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Prince Philip, husband of U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth II, admitted to hospital

Prince Philip, 99, is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in 2018. WPA Pool / Getty Images
By Yuliya Talmazan

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, has been taken into a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Wednesday.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening, as a "precautionary measure" on the advice of his doctor "after feeling unwell," the statement said.

Philip, 99, is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest, the statement added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

