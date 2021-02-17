Prince Philip, husband of U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth II, admitted to hospital

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, has been taken into a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Wednesday.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening, as a "precautionary measure" on the advice of his doctor "after feeling unwell," the statement said.

Philip, 99, is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest, the statement added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.