Prince Philip, the husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, was seen leaving the hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

Philip, who is 99 years old, was first admitted to a London hospital on Feb. 16. He was there for 28 nights, his longest stay in hospital ever. On March 4, Buckingham Palace announced that he had undergone a successful medical procedure on a heart condition after he was transferred to another hospital days earlier.

His time in hospital has coincided with a tumultuous period for the royals. Prince Harry, Philip’s grandson, together with his wife Meghan, talked about their reasons for stepping back from their roles as senior royals and their reasons for leaving the U.K. in a much-discussed interview with media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Harry said that an unnamed royal insider had conversations with him about how dark his children’s skin might be. Meghan’s mother is Black.

Meghan also said that she had had suicidal thoughts during her time as a royal.

After nearly two days of silence, Buckingham Palace released a short statement saying that the royal family was "saddened" to learn of the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

On Thursday, Prince William denied Britain's royal family was racist in his first public comments on Harry's interview.

Harry and Meghan moved with their son, Archie, to California last year and announced on Valentine's Day they were expecting their second child.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

The queen, 94, has carried on with her duties during Philip’s time in hospital. She spoke last week with scientists and school children to mark British Science Week. In the video released by the palace she recalled meeting the first human to travel into space, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, in 1961.

Prince Charles, the royal couple’s first born and heir to the throne, visited his father Feb. 20.

Philip retired from public duties in 2017, and is not often seen in public. Both he and the queen received their coronavirus vaccinations in early January. In April, Philip released a written statement praising those involved in the fight against the coronavirus.

He and the queen have been married for 73 years.