A ceremonial funeral for Britain's Prince Philip will take place next Saturday in St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, a spokesman for Buckingham said Saturday.

The royal family hoped the coming days would be seen as a chance to celebrate the Duke of Edinburgh's "remarkable life,” the spokesman said, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic “has of course required us to make significant adaptations to the original arrangements for His Royal Highness's funeral.”

"While this is naturally a time of sadness and mourning for the royal family and the many others who knew or admired the Duke of Edinburgh, it is hoped that the coming days will also be seen as an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life - remarkable both in terms of his vast contribution and lasting legacy," he added.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex who is pregnant at the moment, had been advised by her doctor not to travel to the UK for the funeral, the spokesman said, although he said that Prince Harry will was expected to travel from the U.S. for the funeral.

