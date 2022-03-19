Prince William and Kate Middleton cancel trip to Belize farm following protests

Prince William and Kate Middleton canceled their upcoming trip to tour a cacao farm in Belize after locals staged a protest against their arrival.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are on a Caribbean trip, were set to visit the farm on Sunday but it was removed from their schedule.

"Due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location," a royal source told NBC News on Saturday.

Belize officials said the pair was going to visit the village Indian Creek but because of "issues in the village, the Government of Belize activated its contingency planning and another venue has been selected to showcase Maya family entrepreneurship in the cacao industry.”

People in the village said they were upset they were not consulted about Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to the Akte ‘il Ha cacao farm, sparking a small protest Friday morning.

Indian Creek is in dispute with Flora and Fauna International (FFI), a conservation group that lists Prince William as a patron. FFI has property near the village’s communal land, which has caused tensions over ownership rights, according to local residents who spoke with Reuters.

The royal couple is due to spend three days in Belize, before moving on to Jamaica and the Bahamas.