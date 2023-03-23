Prince William visits Poland to support ally helping Ukraine

Prince William made a surprise visit to Poland on Wednesday that underscored Britain’s support for a nation on the front line of efforts to help refugees displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine and to assist the Ukrainian military in fighting off the invasion.

The heir to the throne met with British and Polish troops in Rzeszow, a city of 200,000 people in southeastern Poland that has become a hub for shipments of military and humanitarian aid bound for Ukraine.

“I just wanted to come here in person to say thank you for all that you’re doing, keeping everyone safe out here and keeping an eye on what’s going on,″ William said as he spoke to the troops.

“You’re doing a really important job out here and defending our freedoms is really important, and everyone back home thoroughly supports you,” he said.

Located just 40 miles from the Ukrainian border, Rzeszow is also a key transit point for refugees.