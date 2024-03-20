Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

LONDON — Britain’s data watchdog has launched an investigation after a report that staff at the elite hospital where Kate, the Princess of Wales, underwent surgery had tried to access her medical records.

Kate, 42, has been the subject of worldwide intrigue and conspiracy theories after undergoing the unspecified abdominal procedure at the London Clinic, which is used by royals and celebrities, in January. For some, the mystery appeared resolved this week after a video emerged of her and William, the Prince of Wales, out shopping near their home in Windsor.

But Tuesday, British tabloid newspaper The Mirror reported that the clinic was investigating an allegation that at least one member of staff tried to access her records while she was a patient at the world renowned institution.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday that it had "received a breach report" and was “assessing the information provided.”

NBC News has contacted Kensington Palace and the London Clinic for comment.

Kensington Palace told the Reuters news agency it was "a matter for The London Clinic."

The hospital, which has also treated King Charles III, told The Mirror, “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.”