Hong Kong’s pro-democracy figures say some of their books have become unavailable in the city’s public libraries in the wake of a new national security law that has already resulted in Beijing cracking down in the semi-autonomous territory.

A search of the online catalog of Hong Kong Public Libraries on Monday for books authored by pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, the face of the so-called Umbrella Movement protests in Hong Kong in 2014, didn’t turn up any results, in either English or Mandarin.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Wong raised concerns about his books disappearing from the public libraries, saying: “Even (though) they banned my book in the public library, they can't ignore and silence the voice of Hong Kong people.”

He tweeted Saturday that the new security law "imposes a mainland-style censorship regime" upon Hong Kong, adding: "Although my books are published years before Hong Kong's anti-extradition movement, they are now prone to book censorship."

Other titles authored by other high-profile pro-democracy figures, such as lawmaker Tanya Chan and Horace Chin Wan-kan, who advocates localism, did not show up in search results from the public library's database.

NBC News could not independently verify if their works were previously available in Hong Kong's public libraries.

The South China Morning Post quoted Chan over the weekend as saying that she was puzzled about why one of her books was removed.

“It [the law] does not just affect a small number of people,” she said. “It affects the public as the way they can access these books is being taken away.”

Protesters against the new national security law march and gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1. Vincent Yu / AP

Hong Kong's public libraries “will review whether certain books violate the stipulations of the National Security Law,” the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, which runs the system, said in a statement, according to Reuters.

“While legal advice will be sought in the process of the review, the books will not be available for borrowing and reference in libraries.”

The department didn’t return NBC News’ request for comment.

The removal of the books is raising fears China could use the new security law to crack down on free speech in Hong Kong.

The sweeping legislation, which came into force last week, punishes crimes related to secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison.

Pro-democracy activists and international observers have criticized the law, saying it gives new powers to Beijing to stifle any dissent in the semi-autonomous territory.

Authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong have repeatedly said the law is targeted at “troublemakers” and will not affect the freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kongers.

Hong Kong authorities have already made arrests under the new security law, taking at least 10 people into custody Wednesday, during protests that took place a day after the new legislation came into effect — the 23rd anniversary of the territory's handover from the United Kingdom to China.

The former British colony was promised a high-degree of autonomy under the “one country, two systems” agreement when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

It was rocked by monthslong pro-democracy protests last year over a controversial extradition bill which was later abandoned.