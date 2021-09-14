Haiti's chief prosecutor seeks charges against prime minister in president's assassination

Haiti's chief prosecutor reportedly sought an indictment on Tuesday to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude also asked a judge to bar Henry from leaving the country, The Associated Press reported.

“There are enough compromising elements ... to prosecute Henry and ask for his outright indictment,” Claude wrote in the order.

President Moïse was assassinated on July 7 in what was called a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement.

Phone records show that suspect Joseph Badio called Henry twice in the hours after the 1 a.m. killing, according to the prosecutor.

Those calls were made at 4:03 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. by Badio not far from the scene of the crime, Claude added.

The telephone calls lasted for a total of seven minutes as Henry was staying at the Hotel Montana in Port-au-Prince at that time, according to Claude's court document cited by the news agency.

A representative for Prime Minister Henry could not be immediately reached for comment, AP reported.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.