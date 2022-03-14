Protester with 'No War' sign walks onto Russian state TV set

A protester interrupted Russia’s main evening news broadcast Monday, holding a sign saying “No War” and telling viewers not to believe the station’s “propaganda.”

The brief protest occurred on the state-owned, widely watched Russia One channel. The independent OVD-Info human rights group said the woman had been detained and taken into custody.

Earlier this month, the Kremlin made it a crime punishable by a 15-year prison term for people to spread “fake news” and describe the Ukraine invasion as a “war.”

Several foreign news outlets removed their staff or stopped broadcasting. Local independent news organizations have shuttered or submitted to censorship.

The Russian investigative news website Agentsvo reported this month that more than 150 journalists had fled the country.

Russian officials have described the invasion as a special military operation, a term the channel has used while saying the effort aims to “denazify” Ukraine, according to Reuters.

The United Nations said Monday that since Russia launched the invasion on Feb. 24 there had been more than 1,700 civilian casualties, including 636 deaths and 1,125 injuries. The organization attributed most of the casualties to explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including heavy artillery shelling, missiles and airstrikes.

An airstrike Sunday on a military base in western Ukraine near the Polish border left 35 dead and 134 injured. The identities of those killed and wounded were not immediately clear, and NBC News has not independently confirmed the death toll.