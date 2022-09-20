Protests erupt in Iran after woman dies in custody of morality police

Angry protests in Iran over the death of a young woman in the custody of the country's morality police drew more people to the streets and new support from around the world Tuesday.

A human rights group said five people had been killed by security forces as thousands marched in cities across the country, including the capital, Tehran, following the death last week of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman.

As the unrest spread to new cities and towns, a top United Nations official demanded an independent probe and expressed “alarm” at what she called the “violent response” from authorities

Security forces cracked down on protests in Iran’s Kurdish region in recent days, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, an independent monitoring group, which said five people had been killed and dozens injured.

Two of the protesters were killed as a result of “direct fire,” while at least 250 people were arrested across the country in the ongoing protests, the group said.

NBC News has not verified the claims.

The region's governor confirmed the deaths of three people during the days of protests, the semi-official Fars news agency reported Tuesday, but called the deaths “suspicious” and suggested they were not caused by clashes with security forces.