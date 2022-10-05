Russian President Vladimir Putin formalized his claimed annexation of four Ukrainian regions Wednesday, even as his troops were in retreat across that territory.

Kyiv said that its forces were making rapid advances in the south and east, retaking land and exposing the Kremlin’s struggle to match its political theater with reality on the battlefield after Putin escalated his seven-month war with the illegal annexation, renewed nuclear threats and a military call-up plagued by issues.

In a last symbolic step, Putin signed the decrees to legislate the absorption of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions early Wednesday after two chambers of Russia’s parliament ratified the plan earlier this week.

Putin proclaimed he was annexing the four partially occupied regions in a grand ceremony at the Kremlin last week. Dmitry Astakhov / AFP - Getty Images

Residents of the annexed regions will immediately be recognized as citizens of Russia, state news agency Tass said Wednesday, while the transition period for the annexation will last until 2026.

Kyiv and its Western allies have decried the process as a “sham,” while it remains unclear exactly where the borders for this newly claimed land will be established.

Ukraine’s ongoing advances hung over that question.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his nightly address Tuesday that his forces had made “a pretty fast and powerful advance” in the southern Kherson region, one of those supposedly now part of Russia.

He said eight small settlements in the area north of the Dnieper River had been liberated by Ukrainian forces. A video shared by Ukraine’s defense ministry on Tuesday and verified by NBC News appeared to show the Ukrainian flag being raised over one of the communities, Davydiv Brid.

Some of those settlements mentioned by Zelenskyy sit well behind the defensive lines Russia’s military established for months as they transferred forces to the area to hold back the Ukrainian counteroffensive.