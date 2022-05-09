Putin seeks to justify Ukraine war in Victory Day speech

But while Putin repeated his familiar accusations against Moscow's rivals, he offered no sign of imminent escalation.

The Russian leader’s address was nervously watched by observers in Europe and Washington, who for weeks expressed concerns about what he might announce. Ultimately the highly-anticipated speech was over in minutes, without any official declaration of war — which could enable Russia to mobilize and bolster its national commitment to the conflict — or a declaration of any sort of victory.

Strong Ukrainian resistance and increasing military support from Kyiv's allies, as well as Russian forces' failures, have left Putin with little to show for the war after more than two months.

He has made few public appearances since launching the invasion, with each event closely watched for signs of what Russia might be planning next.

But while Putin repeatedly referred to the war, which the Kremlin only refers to as a “special military operation,” he steered clear of any major announcements during the relatively short speech.

The Russian leader addressed rows of troops standing before him, including those who, he said, had returned from combat in the Donbas, the industrial region in eastern Ukraine which is now the focus of the fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops.

Speaking in his usual reserved tone, Putin said that Russian troops today, like many before them, were fighting “for the security of our Motherland.”

In a rare nod to the scale of that sacrifice, Putin acknowledged Russian losses in Ukraine.

“The death of every soldier and officer is a tragedy for all of us and irreparable loss for their families,” he said, adding that the state will do everything to help their loved ones, especially their children.