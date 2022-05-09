Putin seeks to justify Ukraine war in Victory Day speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine on Thursday, blaming the West and linking the conflict to World War II but not announcing any escalation despite fears from Kyiv and its allies.
In a speech at Moscow’s Victory Day parade to celebrate the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany, Putin framed the struggling military campaign as a continuation of that historic fight.
Addressing Russian troops, thousands of whom had gathered in Red Square for the annual display of military might, Putin told them they were "fighting for the motherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of WWII.”
The Russian leader cast his invasion as a forced intervention to ward off aggression from the United States and NATO, repeating his false claim that Ukraine is run by Nazis controlled by the West.
But while Putin repeated his familiar accusations against Moscow's rivals, he offered no sign of imminent escalation.
The Russian leader’s address was nervously watched by observers in Europe and Washington, who for weeks expressed concerns about what he might announce. Ultimately the highly-anticipated speech was over in minutes, without any official declaration of war — which could enable Russia to mobilize and bolster its national commitment to the conflict — or a declaration of any sort of victory.
Strong Ukrainian resistance and increasing military support from Kyiv's allies, as well as Russian forces' failures, have left Putin with little to show for the war after more than two months.
He has made few public appearances since launching the invasion, with each event closely watched for signs of what Russia might be planning next.
But while Putin repeatedly referred to the war, which the Kremlin only refers to as a “special military operation,” he steered clear of any major announcements during the relatively short speech.
The Russian leader addressed rows of troops standing before him, including those who, he said, had returned from combat in the Donbas, the industrial region in eastern Ukraine which is now the focus of the fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops.
Speaking in his usual reserved tone, Putin said that Russian troops today, like many before them, were fighting “for the security of our Motherland.”
In a rare nod to the scale of that sacrifice, Putin acknowledged Russian losses in Ukraine.
“The death of every soldier and officer is a tragedy for all of us and irreparable loss for their families,” he said, adding that the state will do everything to help their loved ones, especially their children.
With overcast skies above, Putin also reiterated the toll of WWII on the Russian people and said that it was the country’s national duty to keep alive the memory of those who defeated Nazism then.
“May 9, 1945, is forever inscribed in world history as a triumph of our united Soviet people, their unity and spiritual power, an unparalleled feat on the front lines and in the home front,” he said.
The Russian leader led a moment of silence, but not before he had issued a familiar set of grievances.
He accused the West of neglecting Russia’s security demands prior to the invasion, reiterating Moscow's claim that it was acting to counter a growing threat near its borders from the NATO alliance and saying that a clash with what he called Ukraine’s “neo-Nazis,” backed by the West, was inevitable.
“Russia gave a preemptive rebuff to aggression,” he said. “It was a forced, timely and only right decision.”
Putin’s speech was preceded by the usual show of pomp and pageantry, with neat rows of soldiers in parade uniforms and a military orchestra performing patriotic songs. The Kremlin said 11,000 people took part in the parade, as well as more than 130 pieces of military equipment.
No foreign leaders were present, with much of the international community seeking to isolate Russia for its actions in Ukraine through political and financial sanctions.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked his people’s sacrifice in the joint Soviet and Allies' struggle over Nazi Germany in an emotional video, walking along an empty street with anti-tank barriers in the capital, Kyiv.
Zelenskyy said Moscow hoped that Ukraine would refuse celebrating the joint victory on May 9 amid the Russian invasion, but “we will not give anyone a piece of our history,” he said.
"Soon, Ukraine will have two Victory Days and someone will have none left," he added. "We won then. We will now.”