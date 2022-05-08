What does Putin have planned on Russia’s Victory Day?

Monday is shaping up to be a pivotal day for Ukraine.

Known as Victory Day in Russia, May 9 is a national holiday commemorating the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, typically marked by an elaborate military parade in Moscow’s Red Sqaure surveyed by senior Kremlin officials.

Western officials have voiced concerns that President Vladimir Putin will use the occasion to officially declare war on Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February.

Experts say that after more than two months of thwarted offensives, Putin is left with limited options, ranging from all-out mobilization to declaring victory in the eastern Donbas region.

Among those options:

Declare war

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov this week denied that a war declaration was imminent, insisting that the invasion remained a “special military operation.”

The difference may seem nominal, especially since Russia has mobilized air, ground and naval forces across vast areas of Ukraine. But declaring war would allow Putin to call up additional army reservists and order the mass mobilization of fighting-age males, potentially prolonging the conflict for months, if not years.

Philip Wasielewski, a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, a Washington-based think tank, said that designating Ukraine a war zone would turn the conflict into “an existential one for his regime.”

While it would allow Moscow to relieve troops fighting in eastern Ukraine and replenish supply lines, the risks of all-out warfare for Putin would likely extend well beyond the battlefield.