DOHA, Qatar — Qatar's soccer World Cup appeared to be a public relations disaster.

The event has become a magnifying glass for the tiny petrostate's human rights record, highlighting rather than airbrushing its treatment of LGBTQ people, women and migrant workers. On the field, the Qatari national team’s performances earned it the sorry record of being the worst showing by a host nation in the competition’s 92-year history.

But for this gas-rich Gulf peninsula, the real spoils of this tournament may be found elsewhere: satisfied visitors, business deals and international recognition that could lead to greater national security.

"Qatar has a plethora of political objectives by hosting this event," said Danyel Reiche, a visiting associate professor at Georgetown University in Qatar, who co-wrote the book "Qatar and the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Politics, Controversy, Change."

Qatar has used soccer to "overcome the invisibility of a small state," he added, allowing it to "become more influential in international affairs."

Other authoritarian states hoping to burnish their global image may also view the event as a potential blueprint. In a fitting finale, France and Argentina will face off Sunday featuring stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé — both of whom play their club soccer for Qatar-owned Paris Saint Germain in France.