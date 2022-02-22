Queen cancels virtual engagements after positive Covid test

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her planned virtual engagements and is still suffering from mild cold-like symptoms after a positive Covid-19 test over the weekend, British news agency the PA reported on Tuesday, citing Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Sunday, the palace announced that the 95-year-old queen had tested positive for the virus and that she was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms.”

She was, however, expected to continue with “light duties” at her at Windsor Castle residence over the coming week, according to the statement on Sunday.

The queen recently marked 70 years on the throne, and official celebrations are planned for early June, including a large parade with soldiers, horses and musicians.

Elizabeth’s son Prince Charles also tested positive for a second time on Feb. 10 and his wife Camilla received a positive test several days later.

Despite her illness, the queen’s household has continued to release traditional royal statements, including a message of condolence to the President of Brazil following flooding in the city of Petrópolis.