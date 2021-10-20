Queen Elizabeth cancels trip after doctors tell her to rest

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland after receiving medical advice to "rest for the next few days," Buckingham Palace said.

In a statement, the palace said the Queen had "reluctantly accepted medical advice" to stay home.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow," the statement said.

"The queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future," it added.

The monarch, who is 95, was expected to begin a two-day visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

It is unclear why she was given medical advice to rest instead, and if whether the medical advice will affect the Queen’s attendance at events surrounding the upcoming COP26 climate crisis conference, which launches later this month.

According to British newspaper The Guardian, the Queen is resting at Windsor Castle, where she hosted business leaders and politicians, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Tuesday evening following the government’s investment summit.