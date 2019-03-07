Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 7, 2019, 2:06 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Instagram has a new Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II posted her first pictures to the photo-sharing site on Thursday to celebrate a new exhibit at the UK's Science Museum.

The monarch posted two images to the royal family's account of a letter written by Charles Babbage, "credited as the world’s first computer pioneer," to her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert in 1842, she wrote in the caption. The queen made the post from an iPad to the official Royal Family Instagram account, which has 4.6 million followers.

Queen Elizabeth, 92, visited the Kensington museum to announce a new exhibition, called Top Secret: From Ciphers to Cyber Security, which explores Britain's use of technology in national security "with world-changing consequences over the last 100 years," according to the museum.

"Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors," the queen wrote in her post, which had more than 20,000 "likes" just two hours after it went up.

"It is always a pleasure to welcome Her Majesty to the Science Museum, and I am delighted that HM The Queen has taken the opportunity to post on Instagram for the first time and announce Top Secret," said Sir Ian Blatchford, the director of the Science Museum Group.

The Queen’s grandfather King George V officially opened the Science Museum in 1928, and Queen Elizabeth first visited a decade later, according to the museum.

Queen Elizabeth also sent her first-ever tweet from the museum to celebrate the opening of its Information Age Gallery in 2014.

On Monday, The royal family released social media guidelines asking followers to show "courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities."