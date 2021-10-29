Queen Elizabeth given medical advice to rest for 2 more weeks

Queen Elizabeth II has been advised by her doctors to rest for at least the next two weeks, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

In a statement, the palace said she had been advised to avoid official visits and to only undertake "light, desk-based duties."

The queen would therefore be unable to attend a Festival of Remembrance honoring those who have served Britain and the Commonwealth scheduled to take place Nov. 13, the statement added.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the start of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh earlier this month. Andrew Milligan / Pool via Reuters

However, it said, she had a "firm intention" to attend a national service of remembrance for military veterans the following day.

It comes just over a week after the queen, who at 95 is the world's longest reigning monarch, was forced to spend her first night in a hospital in years, at London’s King Edward VII private hospital.

The queen stayed overnight after undergoing “preliminary investigations” for an unspecified ailment, which was not related to Covid-19.

Officials said Elizabeth was in good spirits following the visit, and she returned to light duties upon her return to Windsor Castle the next day.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace also announced that she would not attend the COP26 Climate Conference in Scotland due to medical advice to rest following her hospital stay.

Prior to the hospital visit, she had also been forced to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland.

Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via a video link from Windsor Castle, during a virtual audience to receive the ambassador of South Korea, Gunn Kim, at London's Buckingham Palace, earlier this month. Victoria Jones / Pool via AP

In recent days, the queen has been holding public engagements, including virtual audiences to welcome the new ambassadors to Britain from South Korea and Switzerland.

The palace said she would be able to continue to hold "some virtual audiences."

She is set to mark her platinum jubilee, celebrating 70 years on the throne, next year and continues to keep a busy schedule of royal duties, even in the months after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 in April.