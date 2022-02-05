Queen Elizabeth says Camilla should be 'queen consort' when Charles becomes king

On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II said Saturday she wants Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, to be known as "queen consort" when he takes the throne.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she said in a message marking her Platinum Jubilee.

When Camilla and Charles were married in 2005, they said the Duchess of Cornwall would not use the late Princess Diana's title, Princess of Wales. There had been speculation that Camilla would be known as “princess consort” when Charles ascends the throne, but the monarch’s note makes it clear she wants Camilla to eventually be addressed as Queen.

But Queen Elizabeth, 95, has the power to give Camilla title of queen consort when Charles becomes king.

Similarly, her husband, the late Prince Philip, was not automatically named king by marriage.

"I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it," Queen Elizabeth said in the statement. "It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign."

Prince Philip was the longest serving royal consort in British history by more than a decade when he died on April 9.

Queen Elizabeth, the first monarch in history to reach the historic milestone of 70 years on the throne, reflected on the anniversary and thanked supporters around the globe.

"I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities — after some difficult times for so many of us — in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign," the queen said.