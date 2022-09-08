Queen under medical supervision as doctors are 'concerned for her health,' palace says

LONDON — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement said.

It added that the monarch, 96, “remained comfortable” at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where she spends her summers.

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have travelled to Balmoral, Clarence House said.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after the queen canceled a meeting with the Privy Council, her formal body of advisers, after being advised by doctors to rest.

