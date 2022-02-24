IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Queen postpones more virtual engagements after positive Covid test

“Her Majesty is continuing with light duties,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said, adding there were no other engagements planned this week.
Image: Queen Elizabeth
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiling as she sits in her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, on Feb. 2, 2022.Chris Jackson / Buckingham Palace/AFP - Getty Images
By Reuters

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has postponed two scheduled virtual audiences on Thursday but will continue with light duties, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said as the 95-year-old British monarch recovers from Covid-19.

The queen, who has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, tested positive for the disease on Sunday when she was said to be suffering from mild cold-like symptoms.

While she has canceled virtual engagements since then, she has continued to perform other official duties, such as speaking to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone on Wednesday, suggesting the world’s current oldest and longest-reigning monarch was not seriously unwell.

Buckingham Palace has said it would not give a running commentary on the condition of Elizabeth, who celebrated her 70th anniversary of becoming queen this month.

“Her Majesty is continuing with light duties,” a palace spokesman said, adding there were no other engagements planned this week.

