Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice pregnant with first child

The queen has 10 great-grandchildren, with another — a second child for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — due in the summer.
Image: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozziconi attend the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozziconi attend the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Dec. 25, 2019 in King's Lynn, United Kingdom.Getty Images file
By The Associated Press

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby.

The palace said Wednesday the 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to have their first child in the autumn. It said “both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mapello Mozzi in July 2020 at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. She is ninth in line to the British throne.

Beatrice’s younger sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February.

