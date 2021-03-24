The queen's new great-grandson was born on the bathroom floor

The queen’s newest great-grandchild was born on the bathroom floor, the baby’s father, Mike Tindall, said in a podcast released Wednesday.

Tindall is married to Zara, the queen's granddaughter, and daughter of Princess Anne. The baby boy, born Sunday, is Queen Elizabeth II's 10th great-grandchild.

“Arrived very quickly, didn’t make it to hospital, on the bathroom floor,” said Tindall, a former England rugby player, on “The Good, The Bad and The Rugby” podcast.

“It was: running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace,” he said.

The midwife was on the way to the hospital, but rerouted and instead came to their home.

“She got there just as we’d assumed the posish [position], and then the second midwife arrived just after the head arrived,” he said.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

Zara, who is 18th in line to the throne, won an equestrian silver medal at the London Olympic Games in 2012, and her husband was part of the England team that won the rugby World Cup in 2003.

The couple have two daughters, Mia and Lena, who weren't home at the time of the birth. This is their first son, a fact that Tindall seemed to embrace from the moment of his birth.

“The best thing about being at home, the best thing, was as soon as he’s wrapped up, you do your skin-on-skin, straight downstairs, TV room, golf on, and I’m like, ‘This is what me and you are doing,’” he said.

The baby's name is Lucas Philip, the Press Association, a British news agency, reported.

The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, "are delighted with the news," a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

Zara was feeling well after the birth and went out for a walk the next day, Tindall said.

“As every man will say, she was a warrior,” he added.