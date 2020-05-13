In a quiet Irish seaside town, Matt Damon is on lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has made life strange for many in Ireland, but the residents of a Dublin seaside suburb are getting used to a particularly surreal sight: Hollywood actor Matt Damon.

Damon, his wife Luciana Barroso, and their youngest three children arrived in Ireland in March, before lockdown restrictions took effect, so he could continue shooting on the now suspended Ridley Scott film "The Last Duel."

Since then Damon — who starred in "Contagion," about a fictional deadly pandemic — has been isolating in the village of Dalkey. After multiple sightings by locals, and attempts to track him down, Damon broke his silence in an interview Wednesday with Dublin radio station Spin 1038.

"I arrived before lockdown. I'm in the middle of a movie, we shot the first half in France and rest in Ireland but the movie was shut down in early March," Damon said.

"Dalkey is incredible, it's one of the most beautiful places we've ever been. We feel guilty that we have this incredible set up in this place. It's absolutely gorgeous."

Sightings of Damon had been reported since the announcement of the lockdown restrictions, with reports of him in local pubs, cafes and restaurants, as well as a widely circulated image showing the star carrying a shopping bag of beach towels on his way to take a dip in the notoriously cold Irish Sea.

Damon said he was convinced by his friend Bono to appear on the radio station, after hosts Graham O'Toole and Nathan O'Reilly launched a public campaign to get him on the air.

O’Reilly told Damon that the Dalkey community had become so protective of him, that in his attempts to track the star down he had been kicked out of a Facebook group run by locals. “I heard this story, that’s when I realized how great this place was and how protective everybody here is!," Damon said.

Damon said he was looking forward to reuniting with his eldest daughter, when the family eventually leave Ireland to return to Los Angeles. He revealed that while at college in New York City she had contracted COVID-19 along with her roommates but had “got through it fine”.

During the Zoom interview, Damon had a surprise for superfan nurse Anaise, who called into the program. “Hopefully people are starting to understand how awesome you health care workers are”, he told her. Damon also had praise for Ireland’s prime minister Leo Varadkar, calling him “a badass” after he re-registered as a doctor in March in order to work for the Irish health service for one session a week.

Damon said that he had some worries about a surge in cases in the U.S., and about the availability of adequate testing. Referring to the similarities between pandemics on film and the coronavirus crisis, Damon said “anyone who says you couldn’t predict this, look at "Contagion." Ten years ago we made a movie just by talking to experts”.