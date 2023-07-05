Rain kills 15 in southwest China as Xi urges better defenses

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

BEIJING — Torrential rain has killed 15 people in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, media reported on Wednesday, as President Xi Jinping called for greater efforts to protect the public from extreme weather.

Heavy downpours have unleashed devastating floods and deadly mudslides in recent weeks, while hail storms and unusually high temperatures, which many people suspect is the result of global warming, have brought misery to many parts of the country.

In the sprawling city of Chongqing, floods have forced thousands from their homes, bridges have been destroyed, and homes and cars washed away.

As well as the 15 people killed over recent days, four were missing as of early Wednesday, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported, citing authorities.