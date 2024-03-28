At a Ramadan meal, Palestinian Bedouin invite Jewish Israelis to the table

THE NEGEV DESERT, Israel — As the sun set Sunday, a handful of people filed into a dining hall in a quiet village in the Negev desert for a shared iftar, the sunset meal that breaks the Ramadan fast, that hosts hoped would offer a small ray of intercommunal light at a time of intense divisions stoked by the deadly Israel-Hamas war.

Plates were piled high with dates, rice, chicken and lentils, as guests chatted in a mix of Arabic, Hebrew and English. One Bedouin man wore a keffiyeh, the traditional Palestinian checkered cloth, and another man from Germany of Jewish Israeli descent arrived carrying a bright yellow takeaway bag from Delicatessen, a popular deli in Tel Aviv.

Huda Abu Obaid, a member of the Negev Coexistence Forum for Civil Equality, center, and other guests during the iftar. Avishag Shaar-Yashuv for NBC News

A plate piled high with dates alongside other dishes. Avishag Shaar-Yashuv for NBC News

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims around the world sit down each evening for iftar. But on this particular night, the Abu Qwaiders, a Negev Bedouin family, invited Israeli Jews to take part in the meal. They hoped that sharing the moment might help promote dialogue at a time when relations between Palestinians and Israeli Jews have rarely been more contentious: High-level talks have so far failed; grief, anger and vengeance remain inflamed in Israel over Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks; and roughly 20 miles away in the Gaza Strip, Palestinians are spending Ramadan on the brink of famine with more than 32,000 people killed.

Muhammad Abu Qwaider, who hosted the event at his home in coordination with the Negev Coexistence Forum for Civil Equality, an organization founded by left-leaning Arabs and Jews, acknowledged it was a difficult time to promote any notion of “coexistence” between their wider communities as a deadly war in a decadeslong conflict rages.

“We see how the Israeli army kills our Palestinian people — and we are part of the Palestinian people,” Abu Qwaider, 40, said. But “despite all of these circumstances, we must face the challenges.”

Muhammad Abu Qwaider with his daughter, Maisa, in az-Zarnūg village, near a place where he said the Israeli government destroyed two houses. Avishag Shaar-Yashuv for NBC News

Muhammad's mother, Hissan Abu Qwaider, prepares fresh pita bread before the iftar. Avishag Shaar-Yashuv for NBC News

“We want a better future than what it is now,” said Abu Qwaider, who, despite his anger over Israel’s offensive in Gaza and the state’s treatment of Palestinians, believes any hope for Palestinian statehood and eventual peace will require dialogue — and bitter concessions.

That day’s iftar was a small act that he hoped could echo a much larger one. “The Israelis must know that there are people who want a solution — and an independent state, like the whole world,” he later told NBC News. “If that’s not the case, then there will be no peace or security in the region.”

The Bedouin, including those in the Negev, hold a unique place in the social fabric of the Middle East that has often left them isolated in different ways from both the Jewish Israeli community and the broader Palestinian community. They are Arab and many consider themselves Palestinian, but with a distinct culture and history as semi-nomadic Bedouin, or Bedu.

For the Bedouin, to reach across to Jewish Israelis means surmounting the indignities of institutionalized mistreatment. The Negev Bedouin are one of the most disadvantaged factions of Israeli society. Their population of roughly 300,000 is scattered across villages, most of which are “unrecognized” by the government, which puts them under the constant threat and reality of forced displacement and the demolition of their homes, despite being citizens of Israel.