Rapper A$AP Rocky facing another six days in a Swedish prison while police finish their investigation into a fight in downtown Stockholm, prosecutors announced on Friday.
Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, appeared in Stockholm's District Court on Friday after being detained on "probable grounds for serious assault" on July 3. The judge presiding over the case granted prosecutor Daniel Suneson's request that Rocky be held in pre-trial detention until July 25.
The two-time Grammy nominee was arrested with three other people a day after headlining the Smash x Stadion hip-hop festival in the Swedish capital.
Rocky and members of his entourage were alleged to have been involved in a brawl on June 30 in which authorities said a person was beaten and cut with broken bottles. He has denied the assault accusation.
Before his arrest, videos posted to Rocky's Instagram account shows that he and members of his entourage were arguing with two men on the street, telling the men to stop following them.
While one bodyguard was released without charge, a judge extended the detention of Rocky and two other associates after ruling that he was a flight risk.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, British singer Rod Stewart and many other prominent figures have publicly called on Sweden to free the 30-year-old American rapper.
In a Twitter post on Thursday, Kardashian West thanked President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration for trying to get Rocky released.
NBC News has not confirmed Kardashian West's claims about the Trump administration's role in the case.
The rapper has had to cancel several shows in his European tour while he remains in custody.